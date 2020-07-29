News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 124: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 459,761, there have been 287,313 recoveries and 7,257 deaths to date

29 July 2020 - 06:00

News & Fox
3 months ago

