Lockdown day 122: Latest Covid-19 numbers

PSG 3.0 is in the works, but don’t bet on any great fireworks. As for subsidiary Zeder, silence is not golden
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decisions on both those issues, alarmingly, appears to have gone against the advice of the scientists
Coffins stacked at a warehouse in Johannesburg. South Africa has the highest numbers of diagnosed infections in Africa and ranks fifth in the world after the United States, Brazil, India and Russia
The Eastern Cape health department has racked up R29bn in medico-legal damages claims, partly due to fraud, and partly because the politicians in charge are less than useless
The death of nearly 400 elephants in Botswana is one of 2020’s big mysteries. Mark Read weighs in on the issue
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.