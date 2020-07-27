News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 122: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 445,433, there have been 265,077 recoveries and 6,769 deaths to date

27 July 2020 - 06:00

3 months ago

