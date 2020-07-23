News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 118: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 394,948, there have been 229,175 recoveries and 5,940 deaths to date

23 July 2020 - 06:00

The manager of a restaurant in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, during a national protest against the national lockdown regulations.
