News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 117: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 381,798, there have been 208,144 recoveries and 5,368 deaths to date

22 July 2020 - 06:00

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus ...
News & Fox
2.
Edcon dodges liquidation
News & Fox
3.
ENTREPRENEUR: Tim Akinnusi, founder and CEO of ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
Lockdown day 116: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Lockdown day 115: Pictures of the day
News & Fox

Related Articles

RAZINA MUNSHI: ‘Long Covid’: this is what you need to know

Opinion

ROB ROSE: The most shameful moment of SA’s lockdown

Opinion

Why the models got the Western Cape so wrong

Features

NIC SPAULL: National lockdowns and national school closures are not the answer

Opinion / On My Mind

Booze ban may be in place for 8 weeks: here’s the model used to justify it

Features

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Government by gaslight

Opinion

‘Give us your data for ban’, demands furious booze industry

Features

JUSTICE MALALA: Another déjà vu ANC plan to forget

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Insurers in limbo after court loss

Money & Investing

TAWANA KUPE: Let’s reimagine SA

Opinion / On My Mind

How TikTok stormed SA’s lockdown

News & Fox / Digital

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.