News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 112: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 324,221, there have been 165,591 recoveries and 4,669 deaths to date

17 July 2020 - 06:00

News & Fox
3 months ago

