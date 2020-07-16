News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 111: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 311,049, there have been 160,693 recoveries and 4,453 deaths to date

16 July 2020 - 06:00

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Trillian’s bid to grab the Carlton Hotel
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 111: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
A good week for Pravin Gordhan
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Edcon dodges liquidation
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown day 109: Pictures of the day
News & Fox

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: What you didn’t hear from Ramaphosa last night

Opinion

RAZINA MUNSHI: Are the new lockdown rules constitutional?

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa and his cabinet have lost control of the pandemic inside ...

Opinion / Bruce's List

The mystery of how SA’s cigarette ‘exports’ soared after lockdown

Opinion

Retractions of coronavirus research show the science is working as it should

Opinion

LEBOGANG MOKOENA: How Eskom is aiding the spread of Covid-19

Opinion

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Virus takes to the skies as Africa reels. Will the bad ...

Opinion

Covid-19 relief grant: big idea, big problem

Features

The great Gauteng crunch: which hospitals can withstand Covid-19?

Features

Covid-19 vaccine trial in SA: all you need to know

Features

EDITORIAL: Crunch time for Covid in SA

Opinion / Editorials

Nelson Mandela Bay on the edge of a cliff

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.