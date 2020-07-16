Lockdown day 111: Latest Covid-19 numbers

A bidding frenzy has erupted over egg and chicken group Quantum Foods. What comes next is anyone’s guess
The odds of SA avoiding a death spiral weaken with each day that talk replaces action
Newly obtained e-mails show how Transnet was happy to hand control of its property empire – including the Carlton Hotel – to Trillian, for little apparent benefit to itself
The Nids-Cram survey suggests Covid-19 has had a much greater impact on employment than expected: an estimated 3-million jobs lost, and 1.5-million employees furloughed
Richard Holmes gets to the bottom of a potential way to help the ravaged tourism and aviation industries, post-Covid-19
