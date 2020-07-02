News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 97: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 159,333, there have been 76,025 recoveries and 2,749 deaths to date

02 July 2020 - 07:00

