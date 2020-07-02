Lockdown day 97: Latest Covid-19 numbers

CEO Johnny Copelyn reckons the group can weather 18 months of virus-enforced limbo. But what comes after that?
I’m willing to bet my last Corona dollar that this is one factor behind a slump in global deal-making
Historic contractions in mining and fixed investment show SA entered the lockdown on shaky ground
A tender for SAA’s in-flight savoury snacks shows just how internal and external audit processes, and forensic services, can go awry
Being a makeshift educator to her offspring during lockdown prompted Adele Shevel to find out what real home-schooling is all about
