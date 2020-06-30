News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 95: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 144,264, there have been 70,614 recoveries and 2,529 deaths to date

30 June 2020 - 06:00

Lockdown day 95: Pictures of the day

A salon and training facility in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced changes that allow hairdressers, ...
News & Fox
3 hours ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 94: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 95: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus ...
News & Fox
4.
TECH REVIEW: Conferencing like a pro with the DJI ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
Tata bets on trucks for Africa
News & Fox

Related Articles

JUSTICE MALALA: What three American airports taught me about Covid-19 and ...

Opinion

Doctors, never more necessary than now, are facing a financial crunch

Features

ROB ROSE: The big mask non-debate

Opinion

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Will we just have to learn to live with the virus?

Opinion

XHANTI PAYI: SA needs a new perspective on jobs

Opinion

Restaurants reopen: Eating out in a pandemic

Features

Ebrahim Patel: The man behind the mask

Features / Cover Story

FRED KHUMALO: Tales from the city: a Bolt driver speaks

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Just where will Mboweni get R40bn in tax hikes from exactly?

Opinion

Are companies prepared for mandatory screening protocols?

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.