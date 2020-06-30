Lockdown day 95: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Indebted and belching greenhouse gases, Sasol needs to change. Version 2.0 appears a step in the right direction
SA insurance stalwart Santam has been a shining example of what not to do when you’re in a corner
A salon and training facility in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced changes that allow hairdressers, beauticians and spas to reopen
Private doctors are not earning enough to make ends meet since Covid-19 has led to a reduction in regular patient numbers
Being a makeshift educator to her offspring during lockdown prompted Adele Shevel to find out what real home-schooling is all about
