Lockdown day 94: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Indebted and belching greenhouse gases, Sasol needs to change. Version 2.0 appears a step in the right direction
There’s a growing number of people, in the US especially, who claim that the ‘science is inconclusive’ on masks
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise by 7,210 new cases to 138,134
Private doctors are not earning enough to make ends meet since Covid-19 has led to a reduction in regular patient numbers
Being a makeshift educator to her offspring during lockdown prompted Adele Shevel to find out what real home-schooling is all about
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.