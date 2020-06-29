News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 94: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 138,134, there have been 68,925 recoveries and 2,456 deaths to date

29 June 2020 - 06:00

Lockdown day 94: Pictures of the day

Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. There are over 25 graves marked CD in the Muslim section of Westpark Cemetery alone, and it is believed that numbers ...
3 hours ago

