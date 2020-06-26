News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 91: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 118,375, there have been 59,974 recoveries and 2,292 deaths to date

26 June 2020 - 06:00

