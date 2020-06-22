News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 87: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 97,302, there have been 51,608 recoveries and 1,930 deaths to date

22 June 2020 - 06:00

