News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 83: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 80,412, there have been 44,331 recoveries and 1,674 deaths to date

18 June 2020 - 06:00

Lockdown day 83: Pictures of the day

The funeral of Sibongiseni Gabada who was murdered and found stuffed in a sports bag outside a shack in H-section in Khayelitsha, Cape Town
News & Fox
2 hours ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
2 months ago

Most read

1.
A bad week for Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Lockdown day 82: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
A bad week for Bheki Cele
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
PROFILE: Growthpoint Properties CEO Estienne de ...
News & Fox
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Comair CEO to launch new airline
News & Fox

Related Articles

Send kids back to school now, says new study

Features

PETER BRUCE: Bring on advanced Level 3

Opinion / Bruce's List

Who has been hit hardest by SA’s lockdown?

Features

RAZINA MUNSHI: SA’s economic heartland braces for the storm

Opinion

PROFILE: Growthpoint Properties CEO Estienne de Klerk

News & Fox

ROB ROSE: Nine days for a test result: why SA’s Covid response hangs in the ...

Opinion

FRED KHUMALO: Oh how things have changed

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

As cases spike, unions create chaos at Eastern Cape’s Livingstone Hospital

Features

How will Africa manage the three ‘Ds’ of the post-Covid economy?

Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: Small businesses, beware: you are about to be massacred

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.