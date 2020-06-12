News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 77: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 58,568, there have been 33,252 recoveries and 1,210 deaths to date

12 June 2020 - 06:00

News & Fox
2 months ago

