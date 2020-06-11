Lockdown day 76: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Woolworths’ move to lavish yet more money on Australian chain David Jones has raised the ire of the market
As the threat of prescribed assets looms, companies like Ninety One are pre-emptively showing that they can try to solve social issues
In what appears to be a bizarre conflict of interest, the disgraced firm will bankroll the state’s probe into itself
In the absence of adequate government support, communities are taking it upon themselves to feed their most vulnerable members, even when this is putting some under great emotional pressure. In some ...
Richard Holmes hand-picks the coolest eat-in options available across SA’s big cities
