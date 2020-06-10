News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 75: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 52,991, there have been 29,066 recoveries and 1,162 deaths to date

10 June 2020 - 06:00

News & Fox
2 months ago

