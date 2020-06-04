News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 69: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 37,525, there have been 19,682 recoveries and 792 deaths in total

04 June 2020 - 06:00

Lockdown day 69: Pictures of the day

Members of the Solidarity Action group protest outside parliament in Cape Town in solidarity against police brutality in the USA towards black people
News & Fox
1 hour ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Home is where the hurt is: house prices may fall ...
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 68: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
A knee on the neck of American freedom
News & Fox / Trending
4.
A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Tension as Jenitha John takes charge ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

The roads not taken: SA’s 4 economic scenarios

Features

UIF backlog keeps SA’s workers waiting

Money & Investing

SARAH BUITENDACH: Wanted: antidotes to Covid-19 anxiety

Opinion

Disinformation in the time of Covid

Features

JUSTICE MALALA: Limping into the new world

Opinion / Home & Abroad

How Cape Town became SA’s Covid epicentre

Features

The Covid models muddle

Features

ROB ROSE: The shame of Mapisa-Nqakula and the Khosa whitewash

Opinion

SA tests chloroquine

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.