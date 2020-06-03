News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 68: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 35,812, there have been 18,313 recoveries and 755 deaths in total

03 June 2020 - 06:00

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Home is where the hurt is: house prices may fall ...
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 67: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Lockdown day 67: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
4.
A good week for Derek Hanekom
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
EXCLUSIVE: After 80 years, Anglo flees Joburg’s ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

The Covid models muddle

Features

RAZINA MUNSHI: Protest in a time of coronavirus

Opinion

Disinformation in the time of Covid

Features

ROB ROSE: The shame of Mapisa-Nqakula and the Khosa whitewash

Opinion

SA tests chloroquine

Features

EDITORIAL: What ‘relief’? Government chokes tourism

Opinion / Editorials

Opening schools: are we asking the right questions?

Features

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Be brave, a new world is dawning

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: The national command council’s ‘firepool’ moment?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.