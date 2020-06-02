News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 67: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 34,357, there have been 16,808 recoveries and 705 deaths in total

02 June 2020 - 06:00

Lockdown day 67: Pictures of the day

Mr Gwala, headmaster of the Ithute Higher Primary School, poses for a portrait in an empty classroom in Alexandra, Johannesburg
