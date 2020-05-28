Lockdown day 62: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Mr Price – ungeared and cash flush – looks set to swoop on rival Jet, with the market’s blessing
Race-based funding isn’t even the problem right now; Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane’s officials are throttling companies indiscriminately
New owner plans to open 10 stores in SA over the next nine months, in defiance of the lockdown’s impact on the economy and restrictions on food and beverage outlets
Stock exchange boss Leila Fourie has a mountain to climb – not only is the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging local companies, but the number of listings has been falling for some time. While acknowledging ...
'Buying down' to smaller cars such as the Volkswagen Up! and Smart ForFour can make sense in these turbulent financial times.
