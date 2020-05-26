Lockdown day 60: Latest Covid-19 numbers

During Long4Life’s investor presentation, Joffe dismissed gyms as ‘yesterday’s news’. His meaning? More people are likely to exercise at home in future
At the best of times SA is not an easy place to govern, but there are so many easy fixes if we could only learn to value the expertise and commitment we have
Support staff at Helen Joseph Hospital protest outside the facility asking to be tested for Covid-19 after it was alleged that more than five nurses tested positive for the virus
It’s clear the SA Medical Research Council board has formidable skills – but navigating politics, fragile egos, and a media storm aren’t among them
Anglo American is moving its HQ from the Joburg CBD to Rosebank. Heritage architect Brian McKechnie looks at the significance of this move and the building it’s leaving behind
