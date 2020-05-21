Lockdown day 55: Latest Covid-19 numbers

During Long4Life’s investor presentation, Joffe dismissed gyms as ‘yesterday’s news’. His meaning? More people are likely to exercise at home in future
Pretoria high court judge Hans Fabricius ruling was the sort of blistering ruling that President Cyril Ramaphosa should read and re-read, before suspending his egotistical and unaccountable police ...
Cradle of Hope shelter takes the government to court for the right to continue providing food to the homeless
The rate at which companies are filing for bankruptcy in SA is rising rapidly. Businesses are battling to stay afloat and matters are being made worse by the fact that the government is not providing ...
Sport has been nixed but, as Luke Alfred explains, that doesn’t stop us reliving the games and goals
