News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 54: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 17,200, and 312 deaths in total

20 May 2020 - 06:00

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 40: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 53: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Read the full May 14 edition of Financial Mail
News & Fox
4.
Edcon, with R2bn in sales lost, files for ...
News & Fox
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Painful change on the horizon for Omnia
News & Fox

Related Articles

RAZINA MUNSHI: The Western Cape’s problem could soon be the whole country’s

Opinion

How to save SA from a debt trap

Features

OPINION: 6 reasons why SA needs to scrap the lockdown

Opinion

If we relied on anti-lockdown ‘Enders’, we’d all be doomed

Features

The dire impact of Covid-19 on SA’s small businesses

News & Fox / Digital

ROB ROSE: Mkhize, moaning of ‘unfair’ criticism, fails to see how this ends

Opinion

Non-profits bleed, with 1m set to lose jobs

Features

ANDREW LAPPING: A fatally flawed lockdown plan

Opinion / On My Mind

Will traditional office buildings become obsolete?

Features

Covid-19’s winners and losers

Features

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Be warned, free services are costly

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.