Lockdown day 49: Latest Covid-19 numbers

It’s anyone’s bet what the future may look like after Covid-19, but telecoms operator Vodacom looks set to perform well
Ebrahim Patel finally lifted the prohibition on e-commerce (as long as nobody delivers booze or cigarettes). Which is just as well, since that ban created a ludicrous list of contradictions
Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited Mamelodi Hostels to inspect the Temporary Residential Units being built to reduce the number of occupants in the hostel units
As the Covid-19 pandemic obliterates SA’s economy, a quick recovery requires urgent reform of the energy sector. But is minister Gwede Mantashe a catalyst to unlocking economic growth, or its single ...
Sport has been nixed but, as Luke Alfred explains, that doesn’t stop us reliving the games and goals
