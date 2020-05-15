News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 49: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 12,739, and 238 deaths in total

15 May 2020 - 06:00

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
1 month ago

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: After 80 years, Anglo flees Joburg’s ...
News & Fox
2.
Lockdown day 40: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
3.
Read the full May 14 edition of Financial Mail
News & Fox
4.
A bad week for Phumelela CEO John Stuart
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
Flight into terror with no-one at the gauges
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Un-fracturing a bitter SA

Opinion / Editorials

JUSTICE MALALA: ‘Yes minister’ lockdown exposes useless parliamentarians

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Absurd farce of the national command council

Opinion / Editorials

GIULIETTA TALEVI: ‘Mistakes’ of the lockdown are depressingly common

Opinion

Billionaire Douw Steyn steps up in Diepsloot

Features

How to save SA from a debt trap

Features

Covid-19’s winners and losers

Features

Will traditional office buildings become obsolete?

Features

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Dear Minister Patel, let me tell you what’s unfair …

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.