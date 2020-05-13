Lockdown day 47: Latest Covid-19 numbers

All bets are off for SA’s Reit sector as results from heavyweight Redefine underscore the battle ahead
Unfair is the fact that jobs are being shed because the shutdown of the economy has led to a collapse in business confidence
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 11,350, and 206 deaths in total
Now citizens need to buy into the idea of reducing the spread by consistent social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing
In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner chats to Terence Tracey about his epic 2013 trek from Johannesburg to London in his 1963 Hillman Imp - an adventure that many of us can only dream of
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.