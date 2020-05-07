Lockdown day 41: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Attitudes between it and property owners have hardened, and outstanding rent from April will be pursued
The coronavirus pandemic has presented companies worldwide with a host of ‘evolving unknowns’
The Cuban doctors’ bill raises questions about why SA, with lots of local skills on hand, found it necessary to bring them in
The economic effects of Covid-19 on our continent could produce a horrifying humanitarian disaster
The going has been tough, but in response to the lockdown local brands have reinvented themselves
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.