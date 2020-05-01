Lockdown day 35: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Speculation is rife that the company’s most successful asset — Capitec — is back on the unbundling block
At some point, government is going to have to trust people to act like adults or risk keeping them locked in the playpen in perpetuity
A round-up of the best pictures from day 35 of the level 5 national lockdown
The economic cost of the lockdown is starting to become clear — and it’s a horror show
The going has been tough, but in response to the lockdown local brands have reinvented themselves
