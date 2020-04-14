News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 18: Latest coronavirus numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 2,272, and 27 deaths in total

14 April 2020 - 06:00

Lifting the lockdown: this is the target

The lockdown won’t be lifted unless the number of daily new cases of Covid-19 drops below 44 — if the health experts get their way
Features
7 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: How numbskulls in the ANC sabotage Covid response

Many of the ANC’s leaders and those in Cosatu and the SACP have zero comprehension of what’s happening to the country
Opinion
7 hours ago

Teething problems for Discovery, as Covid-19 unshackles telemedicine

After the pandemic, SA might decide that the utility of the virtual service dictates it should become part of our medical infrastructure
Features
7 hours ago

