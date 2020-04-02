Lockdown day 7: Coronavirus numbers

The Reserve Bank’s intervention in the bond market may see it become the player of last resort for a very long time
In SA we do not have the luxury of throwing $2-trillion at the problem as the US congress is doing
Members of the health services disinfected the Madala hostel in Alexandra as part of government efforts to try to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus
Moody’s decision to junk SA’s last remaining investment-grade credit rating is like a long-awaited death – hardly a surprise, but still painful when it finally happens
Sarah Buitendach looks at how escapist reading and other pleasures can lighten the emotional load of Covid-19
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.