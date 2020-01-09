News & Fox / Numbers

Coal, by the numbers

Half of the world's coal is produced and consumed in China

09 January 2020 - 05:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

US continues to ditch coal-fired power plants

Trend rises despite president Donald Trump’s pro-fossil-fuel policies
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Putting the A in Absa
News & Fox
2.
A good week for Carlos Ghosn
News & Fox / Hot Property
3.
Trustco’s dual IPO plan
News & Fox
4.
Orange Peril rocks the Middle East
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Silicon Savannah is still helping to set pace in ...
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

Asia to drive coal demand despite climate concerns, says IEA report

World

Stake in a coal-fired power plant sells for just $1

World / Americas

Global lenders under pressure to stop financing fossil fuel projects

National / Science & Environment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.