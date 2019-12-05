African plants under threat, by the numbers

The Competition Commission’s report on data prices will please consumers, even as it infuriates investors
Gordhan’s determination to support SAA, which appears to be at odds with the feelings of finance minister Tito Mboweni, is increasingly a matter of national concern
Indecision over airline’s future created ‘huge uncertainty’, contributing to its financial crisis, parliament hears
It’s the largest food company in SA, with nine brands bringing in R1bn a year, and yet Tiger Brands has taken a thrashing, with its share price 24% lower than a year ago
David Gorin rounds up the top novels and nonfiction, as well as a collection of short stories, to add to your summer break must-absorb list
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.