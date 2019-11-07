News & Fox / Numbers

Maritime trade: losing momentum

2.7% was the growth of global maritime trade in 2018 to reach 11bn tons

07 November 2019 - 05:00

Reality check: there is no green economic growth

Growing any country’s GDP and sustaining the environment are mutually exclusive because, by their nature, existing production methods are ...
Life
1 week ago

Most read

1.
PROFILE: Peggy-Sue Khumalo, head of Standard Bank ...
News & Fox
2.
Yet another Sasol AGM hand-off
News & Fox
3.
A good week for Cheslin Kolbe
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Distell: no reward for shareholders patience
News & Fox
5.
Springboks played smart in Yokohama
News & Fox / Trending

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.