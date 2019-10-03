News & Fox / Numbers

Platinum sector jobs, by the numbers

5,270 jobs will be lost in the platinum sector after Sibanye-Stillwater, owner of the Marikana mine, issued a notice saying it would close three ageing shafts

03 October 2019 - 05:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Sibanye-Stillwater sharpens its axe

The six-month moratorium on job cuts at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Marikana operation expires in December. In what may be a strategic gamble, the company ...
Features
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
ANC green-lights equity partners for SOEs
News & Fox
2.
Wits Business School director Sibusiso Sibisi ...
News & Fox
3.
Where should we invest our money?
News & Fox / Digital
4.
Can Boris keep the Brexit bus on course?
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Huawei ups the ante with Mate 30 Pro
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

Anglo American punts mining as panacea for SA’s ills

Companies / Mining

Strike threat grows as Sibanye cuts jobs

National / Labour

WATCH: How Sibanye plans to cut more than 5,000 jobs

Companies / Mining

Sibanye to axe up to 5,270 people from former Lonmin mines

Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.