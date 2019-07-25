News & Fox / Numbers

World hunger, by the numbers

820m people worldwide do not have enough to eat. After decades of decline, malnutrition began to increase in 2015, mainly because of climate change and war

25 July 2019 - 05:00

Ebola outbreak, by the numbers

2,578 cases of Ebola have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo since an outbreak in August 2018
News & Fox
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe: a state of despair
News & Fox / Trending
2.
A good week for Pioneer Foods CEO Tertius Carstens
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
R5bn in fishing rights up for grabs
News & Fox
4.
Naspers AGM: will shareholders reverse support ...
News & Fox
5.
The world’s richest people, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

UN warns of ‘climate apartheid’, where the rich can escape and the poor have to ...

World

Hospitality sector, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Is bitcoin making a comeback?

News & Fox / Numbers

Lopsided income distribution around the world

News & Fox / Numbers

World refugees, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Schooling: why learners drop out

News & Fox / Numbers

SA’s unemployment rate in numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.