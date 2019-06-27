News & Fox / Numbers

World refugees, by the numbers

70.8m people is the number of people fleeing war, persecution and conflict in 2018, according to the UN High Commission for Refugees

27 June 2019 - 05:00

Harrowing picture of migrant tragedy at US border draws global attention

US border patrol agents have detained 664,000 people along the southern border so far in 2019
19 hours ago

