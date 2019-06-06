News & Fox / Numbers

Schooling: why learners drop out

7.9% of learners surveyed cite family commitments (this disproportionately affects young girls), according to the Stats SA General Household Survey

06 June 2019 - 05:00

Is Ramaphosa’s education plan set to fail?

Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to provide each foundation phase learner with a tablet. But experts warn that the plan is misguided
Features
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
How Christo Wiese’s Shoprite sale bombed
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: Peggy-Sue Khumalo, head of Standard Bank ...
News & Fox
3.
GDP growth: shock and awe
News & Fox
4.
How Dyson reinvented the hairdryer
News & Fox / Digital
5.
A bad week for Faf du Plessis
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

New chapter for Rally to Read

Features

IMF report slams SA’s education folly

Features

The real problem with SA’s schooling system

Features

Are charter schools SA’s solution?

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.