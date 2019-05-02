News & Fox / Numbers

Where the world’s wealthiest people are migrating to

The wealth exodus from China continues; Australia and the US see big gains

02 May 2019 - 05:00
Click to enlarge
Click to enlarge

The world’s richest people, by the numbers

SA's richest people are Nicky Oppenheimer ($7.3bn), Johann Rupert ($5.5bn), Patrice Motsepe ($2.4bn) and Koos Bekker ($2.3bn)
