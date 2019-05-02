News & Fox / Numbers

Malaria cases around the world, by the numbers

200 million or more new cases of malaria are reported every year

02 May 2019 - 05:00

Global surge of measles, by the numbers

The UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) has warned of a global surge of measles cases
News & Fox
2 months ago

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEUR: Taking off with aviation ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
Christo Wiese attends launch of unauthorised ...
News & Fox
3.
SA’s flourishing gaming scene
News & Fox / Digital
4.
SA’s unemployment rate in numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Liberty hack the ‘biggest breach yet’
News & Fox

Related Articles

Where the world’s wealthiest people are migrating to

News & Fox / Numbers

Fishing industry, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

SA’s 2019 national elections, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Death penalty, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Fragile states: the world in 2019

News & Fox / Numbers

Aviation safety, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Gender equality, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Global average life expectancy, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.