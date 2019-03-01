News & Fox / Numbers

Who’s richer: Donald Trump or Cyril Ramaphosa?

A few were born rich, some went into politics rich and others grew wealthy in office

01 March 2019 - 14:08

Extreme poverty vs extreme wealth, by the numbers

The wealth of the world’s billionaires increased by $900bn in the last year, which is $2.5bn a day
News & Fox
3 months ago

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEUR: Taking off with aviation ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
Christo Wiese attends launch of unauthorised ...
News & Fox
3.
SA’s flourishing gaming scene
News & Fox / Digital
4.
SA’s unemployment rate in numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Liberty hack the ‘biggest breach yet’
News & Fox

Related Articles

The African Free Trade Area, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Biggest divorce settlements, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Mapping corruption around the world, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Share of global population living on under $1.9/day

News & Fox / Numbers

Venezuela’s economic crisis, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

SA’s land breakdown, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Africa’s children, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.