World’s best universities, by the numbers

Reinet’s immediate focus seems to be on a share buyback — which seems prudent, with the group trading at a sharp discount to net asset value
Ramaphosa will need more than a coat of varnish to fix his cabinet and prevent a backlash from the ANC
Many of the shareholders were there to implore the directors to start reining in Sasol’s destructive environmental impact
A fierce fight is being waged for the hearts and lungs of SA’s smokers, with cheap and illegal cigarettes gaining ground
The 150m-high Leonardo, going up over Sandton, has got people talking. But it’s not the first time a ‘skyscraper’ has captured Joburg’s attention
