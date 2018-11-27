News & Fox / Numbers

Gauteng quality of life, by the numbers

Twenty one percent indicate that an adult in their household had to skip a meal due to lack of money in the past year

27 November 2018 - 11:41

221118 Numbers Gauteng by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

World’s best universities, by the numbers

1,250 universities from more than 60 countries ranked, based on academic research and reputation
News & Fox
1 hour ago

Most read

1.
Sasol told to ‘clean up its act’
News & Fox
2.
Julius Malema’s politics of deflection
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Facebook’s shades of Bell Pottinger
News & Fox
4.
Gauteng quality of life, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

Projected global growth, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

US mass shootings, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

African governance, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Voting intentions in SA, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Wealth by country in 2018, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Global cannabis usage, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Netflix’s meteoric rise, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

IMF global economic outlook, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Notable bank heists, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.