African governance, by the numbers

Many so-called community shareholders share dissident shareholders’ concerns about gaming vs fast-food investments
The Constitutional Court has all but certified Gigaba as a liar who cannot be allowed anywhere near a position of trust
A total of 100 indicators make up the annual Ibrahim Index of African Governance
With Tom Moyane gone, how can the institution be fixed? And who can do it?
A crash course in all the kick-ass ladies of the moment you need to know about
081118 Numbers Governance by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.