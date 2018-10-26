News & Fox / Numbers

Netflix’s meteoric rise, by the numbers

130m people are paying customers of streaming pioneer Netflix

26 October 2018 - 11:58

241018 Numbers Netflix by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

ZEENAT MOORAD: Hey! Big spender

Netflix has just announced plans to take on $2bn in new debt by offering unsecured bank notes
1 day ago

