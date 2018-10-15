News & Fox / Numbers

Transport month, by the numbers

R3.6bn in e-toll debt has been written off by Ssanral

15 October 2018 - 10:50
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Sanral has ‘watershed’ year as lack of funding threatens growth

State-owned national roads agency Sanral says it has become clear that without further funding it cannot continue the growth trajectory and network ...
