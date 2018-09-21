Emerging-market currency rout, by the numbers

Fall in share price means pharmaceutical giant could be a target — but its healthy monthly profit gives it options
The JSE says recent events have highlighted the need for it to review its responsibilities and strengthen its rules on listings
The fact that Ramaphosa spoke out publicly suggests the Zuma faction is running out of oxygen
Why has Massmart failed to live up to the expectations unleashed after US retail giant Walmart bought half the company five years ago?
As summer approaches, here’s a little gem we suggest especially for those visiting Cape Town
200918 In Numbers Currency by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd
