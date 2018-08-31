What did world leaders study?

Despite a global boom in M&A activity, it has all but ground to a halt in SA due largely to fears about political risk
News that SA has rejected nuclear capacity in favour of cleaner energy is a welcome symbolic line that has been drawn under the Zuma years
It’s one thing for the ANC and EFF to combine to oust the DA, but can they govern together?
Forget Sandton, the real street economy of SA happens in the townships and informal settlements
International cycling events are proving addictive to growing numbers of South Africans; David Furlonger risked saddle sores to find out why
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.