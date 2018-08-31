News & Fox / Numbers

How the world ranks its cities

Cape Town named the top city in Africa, while Dakar in Senegal was voted the worst by The Economist

31 August 2018 - 13:14

300818 In Numbers Cities by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

What did world leaders study?

President Cyril Ramaphosa studied law, UK Prime Minister Theresa May studied geography and Donald Trump holds a degree in economics
