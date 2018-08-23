The price of a pint of beer in SA vs the world

Tencent’s recent results wiped $170bn off its market cap, but there is scope for growth in the company and in Naspers
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is determined to expose corruption. But is it equally determined to punish it?
Supermarket giant Shoprite has announced its first earnings decline in 18 years — but it remains upbeat about its prospects
The Rally to Read idea is simple: teach rural children to read and write by reviving remote primary schools
Forty years on, many still stand out as gems of rhythm and lyrics
