SA’s top CEO salaries, by the numbers

R24.9m was the average pay for a local CEO of a top 10 company in 2017, according to PwC

20 July 2018 - 11:18
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

ROB ROSE: How sweet is the C-Suite?

Some of the JSE’s blue chips have become adept at brushing off investors’ concerns over CEO pay. It’s time to toughen up the rules
1 month ago

