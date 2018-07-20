News & Fox / Numbers

Abundant rainfall has reversed Cape Town’s fortunes. We bring you all the important numbers

494Ml a day was Cape Town’s water use last week, against the city’s target of 450Ml

20 July 2018 - 10:51
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

NEELS BLOM: The wrongheaded mind-set that condemns Cape Town to perpetual Day Zero

Water is not scarce; what is scarce is adequate service delivery, which is a breach of the social compact and the Constitution
Opinion
18 days ago

Demand for water solutions spills over

Technology group Micromega sees strong demand for water management services products in Asia
Companies
21 days ago

Dams that supply Cape Town now up to 42% full

Western Cape minister of Local Government‚ Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell urges the public not to be complacent ...
National
24 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff: What’s under the table?
News & Fox
2.
Abundant rainfall has reversed Cape Town’s ...
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
Thuli Manyoha is on a mission to turn Old ...
News & Fox
4.
SA’s top CEO salaries, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

Keeping the water flowing is as important as keeping the lights on
Opinion

Holistic strategy and a national regulator will solve water crisis
Opinion

Climate change report: SA’s cities urged to prepare for heat waves and floods
National / Science & Environment

First desalination plant in Cape Town starts pumping potable water
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.