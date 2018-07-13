News & Fox / Numbers

SA’s automotive industry, by the numbers

0.63% was SA’s share of global new vehicle production in 2017

13 July 2018 - 11:26

The rand’s rollercoaster, by the numbers

R13 is what Nedbank economists expect the rand to recover to by the third quarter of 2018
News & Fox
6 days ago

Cost of living: SA vs the world

Johannesburg is relatively affordable compared with some of the biggest and wealthiest global cities
News & Fox
6 days ago

Where the ultra-wealthy live, by the numbers

30 of the world's wealthiest individuals live in South Africa
News & Fox
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff: Jooste’s king’s ransom
News & Fox
2.
This German investor has money to invest in smart ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
3.
SA’s automotive industry, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
HOT PROPERTY: R35m for striking French-style ...
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

Data costs in SA, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Immigration in Africa, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Foreign investment in Africa, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Divorce in SA, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Wine production in SA, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Household wealth in SA, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.